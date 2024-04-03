MercadoLibre (MELI) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

MercadoLibre (MELI) closed at $1,504.98 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.5% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.23%.

Heading into today, shares of the operator of an online marketplace and payments system in Latin America had lost 0.97% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.04% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.5% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of MercadoLibre in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, MercadoLibre is projected to report earnings of $7.44 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 87.41%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $3.98 billion, indicating a 31.17% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

MELI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $36.06 per share and revenue of $17.87 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +85.3% and +23.49%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for MercadoLibre. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. MercadoLibre is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, MercadoLibre is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 41.94. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.69, which means MercadoLibre is trading at a premium to the group.

We can additionally observe that MELI currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.99. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Internet - Commerce industry stood at 0.66 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 46, this industry ranks in the top 19% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MELI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.