MercadoLibre (MELI) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

In the latest market close, MercadoLibre (MELI) reached $1,660.89, with a -1.08% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.3%.

The operator of an online marketplace and payments system in Latin America's shares have seen a decrease of 1.81% over the last month, not keeping up with the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.38%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of MercadoLibre in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $8.94, signifying a 73.26% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $4.74 billion, indicating a 38.7% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $33.81 per share and a revenue of $19.7 billion, representing changes of +73.74% and +36.13%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for MercadoLibre. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Right now, MercadoLibre possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, MercadoLibre is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 49.66. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.37.

It's also important to note that MELI currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.23. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Commerce industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.95 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 74, this industry ranks in the top 30% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

