MercadoLibre (MELI) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of MercadoLibre Inc (Symbol: MELI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $908.47, changing hands as low as $882.10 per share. MercadoLibre Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MELI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, MELI's low point in its 52 week range is $600.685 per share, with $1365.97 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $889.26.
