MercadoLibre (MELI) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

MercadoLibre (MELI) ended the recent trading session at $1,692.23, demonstrating a +0.29% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.14%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.06%.

The the stock of operator of an online marketplace and payments system in Latin America has risen by 6.6% in the past month, leading the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 1.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.96%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of MercadoLibre in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $8.94, marking a 73.26% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.74 billion, up 38.7% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $33.81 per share and a revenue of $19.7 billion, signifying shifts of +73.74% and +36.13%, respectively, from the last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for MercadoLibre. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. MercadoLibre is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, MercadoLibre is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 49.91. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21, which means MercadoLibre is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that MELI currently has a PEG ratio of 1.23. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Internet - Commerce stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.03 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI)

