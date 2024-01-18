MercadoLibre (MELI) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

MercadoLibre (MELI) closed the latest trading day at $1,661.98, indicating a +1.63% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.88%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.54%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.35%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the operator of an online marketplace and payments system in Latin America had gained 2.37% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.38% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.64% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of MercadoLibre in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, MercadoLibre is projected to report earnings of $6.66 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 104.92%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.13 billion, up 37.64% from the prior-year quarter.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for MercadoLibre. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.09% higher. At present, MercadoLibre boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at valuation, MercadoLibre is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 46.53. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 19.23 of its industry.

Also, we should mention that MELI has a PEG ratio of 1.1. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. MELI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.55 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.