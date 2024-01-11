MercadoLibre (MELI) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

The most recent trading session ended with MercadoLibre (MELI) standing at $1,591.68, reflecting a -0.41% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.07%.

Shares of the operator of an online marketplace and payments system in Latin America have depreciated by 0.87% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 4.94% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.98%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of MercadoLibre in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $6.66, marking a 104.92% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $4.13 billion, indicating a 37.64% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for MercadoLibre. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.06% upward. As of now, MercadoLibre holds a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, MercadoLibre currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 45.49. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 19.53 of its industry.

We can also see that MELI currently has a PEG ratio of 0.82. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The average PEG ratio for the Internet - Commerce industry stood at 0.65 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, finds itself in the top 35% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MELI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

