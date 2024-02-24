MercadoLibre (MELI) Price Target Increased by 5.51% to 1,976.97

The average one-year price target for MercadoLibre (NasdaqGS:MELI) has been revised to 1,976.97 / share. This is an increase of 5.51% from the prior estimate of 1,873.74 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,666.50 to a high of 2,310.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.34% from the latest reported closing price of 1,629.32 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1853 funds or institutions reporting positions in MercadoLibre. This is an increase of 142 owner(s) or 8.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MELI is 1.04%, an increase of 2.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.27% to 50,964K shares. The put/call ratio of MELI is 1.11, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 5,383K shares representing 10.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,032K shares, representing a decrease of 12.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MELI by 3.92% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 2,627K shares representing 5.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,914K shares, representing a decrease of 10.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MELI by 0.14% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 2,132K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,233K shares, representing a decrease of 4.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MELI by 44.53% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,123K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,292K shares, representing a decrease of 7.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MELI by 88.86% over the last quarter.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 1,637K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,885K shares, representing a decrease of 15.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MELI by 5.67% over the last quarter.

MercadoLibre Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1999, MercadoLibre is the largest online commerce ecosystem in Latin America, serving as an integrated regional platform and as a provider of the necessary online and technology-based tools that allow businesses and individuals to trade products and services in the region. The Company enables commerce through its marketplace platform (including online classifieds for motor vehicles, services and real estate), which allows users to buy and sell in most of Latin America.

