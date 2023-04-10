MercadoLibre (MELI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, MercadoLibre (MELI) closed at $1,251.62, marking a +0.53% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.19%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the operator of an online marketplace and payments system in Latin America had gained 6.59% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.03% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.13% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from MercadoLibre as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect MercadoLibre to post earnings of $3.04 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 133.85%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.88 billion, up 28.01% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $14.97 per share and revenue of $12.94 billion, which would represent changes of +57.08% and +22.84%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for MercadoLibre should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.12% lower within the past month. MercadoLibre is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note MercadoLibre's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 83.17. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.09, which means MercadoLibre is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that MELI currently has a PEG ratio of 1.94. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Commerce was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.15 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Free Report: Must-See Hydrogen Stocks

Hydrogen fuel cells are already used to provide efficient, ultra-clean energy to buses, ships and even hospitals. This technology is on the verge of a massive breakthrough, one that could make hydrogen a major source of America's power. It could even totally revolutionize the EV industry.

Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.