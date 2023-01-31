MercadoLibre (MELI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

MercadoLibre (MELI) closed at $1,181.69 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.71% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.46% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 6.63%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the operator of an online marketplace and payments system in Latin America had gained 37.29% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 10.03% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.75% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MercadoLibre as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect MercadoLibre to post earnings of $2.11 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 329.35%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.94 billion, up 38.08% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for MercadoLibre. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.35% higher. MercadoLibre currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, MercadoLibre is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 78.43. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.06, which means MercadoLibre is trading at a premium to the group.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 40, putting it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MELI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.