MercadoLibre (MELI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

MercadoLibre (MELI) closed the most recent trading day at $1,690.48, moving +1.23% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.35% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.23%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.26%.

Coming into today, shares of the operator of an online marketplace and payments system in Latin America had gained 12.81% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 1.22%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.27%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MELI as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, MELI is projected to report earnings of $0.65 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 158.56%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.23 billion, up 81.73% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.71 per share and revenue of $3.89 billion, which would represent changes of +146.09% and +69.41%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for MELI should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 76.86% higher. MELI is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note MELI's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 978.52. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 52.11.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 211, which puts it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

