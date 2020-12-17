MercadoLibre (MELI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, MercadoLibre (MELI) closed at $1,679.99, marking a +0.63% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.58%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.49%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.84%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the operator of an online marketplace and payments system in Latin America had gained 26.66% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 2.51% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.12% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MELI as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.65, up 158.56% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.23 billion, up 81.73% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.71 per share and revenue of $3.89 billion, which would represent changes of +146.09% and +69.41%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for MELI. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 76.86% higher within the past month. MELI is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, MELI currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 978.25. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 57.52.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 189, putting it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.