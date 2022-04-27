MercadoLibre (MELI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, MercadoLibre (MELI) closed at $1,024.74, marking a +0.48% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.21% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.19%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.01%.

Heading into today, shares of the operator of an online marketplace and payments system in Latin America had lost 18.84% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 8.18% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.08% in that time.

MercadoLibre will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.64, up 429.03% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.99 billion, up 44.41% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.60 per share and revenue of $9.74 billion. These totals would mark changes of +414.97% and +37.71%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for MercadoLibre should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.61% higher. MercadoLibre is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Investors should also note MercadoLibre's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 118.62. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.82, so we one might conclude that MercadoLibre is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 191, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

