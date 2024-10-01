MercadoLibre (MELI) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

The latest trading session saw MercadoLibre (MELI) ending at $2,066.12, denoting a +0.69% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.93%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.41%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.53%.

Coming into today, shares of the operator of an online marketplace and payments system in Latin America had lost 0.47% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 5.61%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.17%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of MercadoLibre in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $11.22, up 56.7% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.25 billion, up 39.59% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $37.41 per share and a revenue of $20.51 billion, representing changes of +92.24% and +41.7%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for MercadoLibre. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 6.22% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. MercadoLibre presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note MercadoLibre's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 54.85. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 23.51.

It is also worth noting that MELI currently has a PEG ratio of 1.25. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Internet - Commerce industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.04.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, finds itself in the top 27% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.