MercadoLibre (MELI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, MercadoLibre (MELI) closed at $1,112.32, marking a +0.67% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.15%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 11.35%.

Coming into today, shares of the operator of an online marketplace and payments system in Latin America had gained 2.03% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 1.99%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.49%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from MercadoLibre as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect MercadoLibre to post earnings of $2.11 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 329.35%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.95 billion, up 38.56% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for MercadoLibre. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.7% higher. MercadoLibre is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, MercadoLibre is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 73.35. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.62.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, putting it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

