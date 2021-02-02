MercadoLibre (MELI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, MercadoLibre (MELI) closed at $1,909.99, marking a +0.7% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.39%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.57%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.56%.

MELI will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.39, up 135.14% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.23 billion, up 82.49% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for MELI should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 15.89% lower. MELI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, MELI currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 474.9. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 46.2.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 215, putting it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

