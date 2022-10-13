MercadoLibre (MELI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

MercadoLibre (MELI) closed the most recent trading day at $822.06, moving +0.17% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.6% gain on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the operator of an online marketplace and payments system in Latin America had lost 14.55% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 12.99% and the S&P 500's loss of 12.9% in that time.

MercadoLibre will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect MercadoLibre to post earnings of $2.31 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 20.31%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.69 billion, up 44.68% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.57 per share and revenue of $10.46 billion, which would represent changes of +353.29% and +48%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for MercadoLibre should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.67% lower within the past month. MercadoLibre is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, MercadoLibre is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 108.44. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.81, so we one might conclude that MercadoLibre is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

