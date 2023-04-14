MercadoLibre (MELI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

MercadoLibre (MELI) closed the most recent trading day at $1,301.88, moving +0.44% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.21%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.64%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the operator of an online marketplace and payments system in Latin America had gained 6.7% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 6.29% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 7.71% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from MercadoLibre as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.04, up 133.85% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.88 billion, up 28.01% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $14.97 per share and revenue of $12.94 billion, which would represent changes of +57.08% and +22.84%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for MercadoLibre. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 6.19% lower. MercadoLibre currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, MercadoLibre is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 86.58. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.23, so we one might conclude that MercadoLibre is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that MELI has a PEG ratio of 2.02 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Commerce industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.16 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

