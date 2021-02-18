MercadoLibre (MELI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, MercadoLibre (MELI) closed at $1,891.09, marking a +0.04% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.44% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.72%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the operator of an online marketplace and payments system in Latin America had gained 1.39% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.71% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.46% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MELI as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect MELI to post earnings of $0.39 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 135.14%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.23 billion, up 82.49% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for MELI should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.12% lower within the past month. MELI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note MELI's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 539.92. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 54.49, so we one might conclude that MELI is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, putting it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI): Get Free Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.