MercadoLibre (MELI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

MercadoLibre (MELI) closed the most recent trading day at $1,326.34, moving -1.21% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.94% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.53%.

Heading into today, shares of the operator of an online marketplace and payments system in Latin America had gained 8.04% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.93% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.85% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MercadoLibre as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $5.88, up 129.69% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.57 billion, up 32.86% from the year-ago period.

MELI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $20.56 per share and revenue of $13.95 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +115.74% and +32.34%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for MercadoLibre. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. MercadoLibre currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, MercadoLibre is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 65.3. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.92, so we one might conclude that MercadoLibre is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, MELI's PEG ratio is currently 1.4. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Internet - Commerce stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.77 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

