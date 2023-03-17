MercadoLibre (MELI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

MercadoLibre (MELI) closed the most recent trading day at $1,201.15, moving -1.12% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.27%.

Heading into today, shares of the operator of an online marketplace and payments system in Latin America had gained 8.49% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 5.15% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.02% in that time.

MercadoLibre will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.32, up 155.38% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.88 billion, up 28.04% from the prior-year quarter.

MELI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $15.96 per share and revenue of $12.96 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +67.47% and +23.02%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MercadoLibre. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.93% higher within the past month. MercadoLibre is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, MercadoLibre is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 76.12. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.21.

Also, we should mention that MELI has a PEG ratio of 1.78. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Commerce industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.1 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, which puts it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MELI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI)

