MercadoLibre (MELI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

MercadoLibre (MELI) closed the most recent trading day at $820.65, moving -1.68% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.33% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.24%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the operator of an online marketplace and payments system in Latin America had lost 11.57% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 11.72% and the S&P 500's loss of 11.67% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from MercadoLibre as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect MercadoLibre to post earnings of $2.31 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 20.31%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.69 billion, up 44.68% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.57 per share and revenue of $10.46 billion, which would represent changes of +353.29% and +48%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for MercadoLibre should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.67% lower within the past month. MercadoLibre is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, MercadoLibre is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 110.3. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.67.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



