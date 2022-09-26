MercadoLibre (MELI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

MercadoLibre (MELI) closed the most recent trading day at $799.58, moving -1.89% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the operator of an online marketplace and payments system in Latin America had lost 7.15% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 10.27% and the S&P 500's loss of 10.4% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MercadoLibre as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect MercadoLibre to post earnings of $2.41 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 25.52%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.67 billion, up 43.78% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.78 per share and revenue of $10.48 billion, which would represent changes of +365.87% and +48.21%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MercadoLibre. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.24% higher. MercadoLibre currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note MercadoLibre's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 104.82. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.88, so we one might conclude that MercadoLibre is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



