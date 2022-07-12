MercadoLibre (MELI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

MercadoLibre (MELI) closed the most recent trading day at $653.63, moving -0.95% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.92%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.62%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the operator of an online marketplace and payments system in Latin America had gained 5.26% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.17% and the S&P 500's loss of 1% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MercadoLibre as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect MercadoLibre to post earnings of $1.70 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 24.09%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.49 billion, up 46.24% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.59 per share and revenue of $10.48 billion. These totals would mark changes of +294.61% and +48.22%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for MercadoLibre should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. MercadoLibre is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Investors should also note MercadoLibre's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 100.18. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.53.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MELI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

