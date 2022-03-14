MercadoLibre (MELI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

MercadoLibre (MELI) closed the most recent trading day at $882.47, moving -1.03% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%.

Heading into today, shares of the operator of an online marketplace and payments system in Latin America had lost 18.28% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 8% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.6% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MercadoLibre as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, MercadoLibre is projected to report earnings of $1.64 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 429.03%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.96 billion, up 42.34% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.21 per share and revenue of $9.69 billion. These totals would mark changes of +331.74% and +37.12%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for MercadoLibre. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.98% lower. MercadoLibre is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

Looking at its valuation, MercadoLibre is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 123.74. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.76, so we one might conclude that MercadoLibre is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 239, which puts it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MELI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?

Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.