MercadoLibre (MELI) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

MercadoLibre (MELI) closed the most recent trading day at $2,388.42, moving -2.7% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.84%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.7%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.91%.

Heading into today, shares of the operator of an online marketplace and payments system in Latin America had lost 5.04% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 0% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 1.44%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of MercadoLibre in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $12.01, indicating a 14.6% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $6.52 billion, reflecting a 28.57% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $47.75 per share and a revenue of $27.35 billion, demonstrating changes of +26.69% and +31.66%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for MercadoLibre. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.35% lower. At present, MercadoLibre boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, MercadoLibre currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 51.41. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 24.95, so one might conclude that MercadoLibre is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that MELI currently has a PEG ratio of 1.37. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Internet - Commerce industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.64 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, placing it within the top 33% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

