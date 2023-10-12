MercadoLibre (MELI) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

MercadoLibre (MELI) ended the recent trading session at $1,229.96, demonstrating a -1.12% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.63%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.51%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.63%.

Coming into today, shares of the operator of an online marketplace and payments system in Latin America had lost 10.99% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 5.49%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.35%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of MercadoLibre in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $5.88, up 129.69% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.57 billion, up 32.86% from the prior-year quarter.

MELI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $20.56 per share and revenue of $13.95 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +115.74% and +32.34%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for MercadoLibre should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. MercadoLibre presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In the context of valuation, MercadoLibre is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 60.5. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 20.13.

It's also important to note that MELI currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.29. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Internet - Commerce industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.78.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 102, this industry ranks in the top 41% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

