MercadoLibre: Latin American Leader Beating Global Market Trends

While U.S. equities and global markets have struggled under the weight of economic uncertainty and intensifying trade tensions, some standout stocks have managed to defy the downtrend.

With recession warnings for 2025 mounting from major institutions and analysts, fear has driven broad-based selling across global equities. Yet, even in this risk-off environment, a few bright spots remain, and one name that continues to shine is MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ: MELI).

Latin America’s E-Commerce Leader With a Resilient Business Model

MercadoLibre is Latin America’s undisputed e-commerce leader, but its business extends far beyond just online retail. At its core is a robust ecosystem that includes Mercado Envios for logistics, Mercado Pago for digital payments, Mercado Credito for financial services, and Mercado Shops, a storefront solution for businesses.

This integrated approach has positioned the company to serve not only consumers but also small to medium-sized enterprises across a region where traditional retail and financial services remain underdeveloped.

In a year marked by volatility and macro headwinds, MELI’s year-to-date gain of over 25% stands in stark contrast to the S&P 500’s double-digit decline. The company’s geographic positioning and diversified business model have helped insulate it from the worst of global trade disruptions, while Latin American equities have broadly outperformed many developed markets in 2025.

Technicals Point to Continued Strength

Beyond its fundamental resilience, MercadoLibre’s stock chart also shows signs of strength. Several weeks ago, near the $1,700 level, the stock pulled back into its rising multi-year uptrend. The stock found strong support and has since reclaimed all of its short-term moving averages.

Currently trading above $2,100, the setup suggests buyers are firmly in control, with momentum building as the stock consolidates near recent highs. The technical picture supports the case for continued upside, especially ahead of the upcoming earnings report.

Blowout Q4 Results Set the Tone for 2025

MercadoLibre’s Q4 2024 earnings, reported on February 20, delivered a strong beat on both the top and bottom lines. Revenue surged 37% year-over-year to $6.06 billion, exceeding estimates of $5.94 billion. EPS came in at $12.61, crushing the $10.21 consensus.

The results highlight the strength of both its e-commerce and fintech arms: commerce revenue jumped 44% to $3.6 billion, while fintech revenue, led by MercadoPago, grew 29% to $2.5 billion.

Despite macroeconomic challenges, particularly in Argentina, the company posted a record net income of $639 million, with solid contributions from Brazil and Mexico. Gross merchandise volume (GMV) rose 8% to $14.5 billion, while total payment volume (TPV) soared 33% to $58.9 billion—further evidence of the company’s dominance in the region’s digital economy.

Strong Institutional and Analyst Support Ahead of Q1 Earnings

Investor sentiment remains firmly bullish heading into Q1 2025 earnings, scheduled for May 1 before the market opens.

MELI is currently covered by 16 analysts, 15 of whom rate the stock a Buy.

The consensus price target of $2,464 implies a 16% upside from current levels, which is notable considering the stock’s already strong performance this year.

Institutional investors also appear to be increasingly confident in MercadoLibre’s long-term prospects. The stock currently boasts 88% institutional ownership, and net institutional inflows have been positive over the past 12 months.

Data shows that 909 institutions have bought into the stock, versus 561 sellers, resulting in $13 billion in inflows against $11.7 billion in outflows.

The Bottom Line

In a market gripped by uncertainty and fears of a looming recession, MercadoLibre stands out for its resilience and outperformance. Its unique positioning in Latin America, diversified business model, and strong financial performance have enabled it not only to weather the storm but also to outperform the broader market significantly.

With positive momentum heading into earnings and strong backing from Wall Street and institutions alike, MELI remains a compelling investment option for those seeking to tap into global growth without the drag of U.S. market volatility.

