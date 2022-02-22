Mercadolibre Inc. Q4 Loss decreases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Mercadolibre Inc. (MELI) reported Loss for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled -$46.10 million, or -$0.92 per share. This compares with -$50.58 million, or -$1.02 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.95 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 60.2% to $2.13 billion from $1.33 billion last year.

Mercadolibre Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): -$46.10 Mln. vs. -$50.58 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.92 vs. -$1.02 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.95 -Revenue (Q4): $2.13 Bln vs. $1.33 Bln last year.

