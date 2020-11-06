MercadoLibre, Inc. Just Beat Earnings Expectations: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) just released its latest quarterly results and things are looking bullish. MercadoLibre delivered a significant beat to revenue and earnings per share (EPS) expectations, with sales hitting US$1.1b and statutory EPS reaching US$0.28, both beating estimates by more than 10%. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqGS:MELI Earnings and Revenue Growth November 6th 2020

After the latest results, the 22 analysts covering MercadoLibre are now predicting revenues of US$5.06b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a sizeable 80% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Earnings are expected to improve, with MercadoLibre forecast to report a statutory profit of US$2.46 per share. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$4.82b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.37 in 2021. It looks like there's been a modest increase in sentiment following the latest results, withthe analysts becoming a bit more optimistic in their predictions for both revenues and earnings.

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analysts have increased their price target for MercadoLibre 6.9% to US$1,339on the back of these upgrades. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on MercadoLibre, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$1,600 and the most bearish at US$661 per share. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the MercadoLibre's past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that MercadoLibre's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 80% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 31%p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 15% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that MercadoLibre is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around MercadoLibre's earnings potential next year. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for MercadoLibre you should know about.

