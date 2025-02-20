MercadoLibre, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End Financial Results for 2024

MercadoLibre reports Q4 2024 financial results, hosting a conference call on February 20 for investor inquiries.

Quiver AI Summary

MercadoLibre, Inc. has announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2024, which can be accessed through their Investor Relations website. The company will host a video conference and Q&A session on February 20, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, providing investors and analysts an opportunity to engage with the company directly. As the largest online commerce platform in Latin America and a leading fintech provider, MercadoLibre offers a wide range of services to support e-commerce and digital financial transactions across 18 countries in the region. Their fintech platform, MercadoPago, delivers various financial services, including digital accounts and payment processing, to enhance the e-commerce experience for users and merchants alike.

Potential Positives

MercadoLibre is the largest online commerce ecosystem in Latin America, indicating strong market leadership and brand recognition.

The company operates in 18 countries, suggesting significant geographic diversification and a broad customer base.

MercadoLibre's fintech platform, MercadoPago, enhances its service offerings, allowing it to cater to both e-commerce users and a broader audience, which can drive additional revenue streams.

Latin America’s rapidly growing Internet penetration and e-commerce growth rates present substantial opportunities for future expansion and profitability.

Potential Negatives

FAQ

What are the financial results reported by MercadoLibre for Q4 2024?

MercadoLibre reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, in its Letter to Shareholders.

When will MercadoLibre host its earnings video conference?

The earnings video conference will take place on February 20 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

How can investors access the conference call for MercadoLibre?

Investors can participate by dialing TOLL FREE 1-833-821-3654 or INTERNATIONAL 1-412-652-1249 and asking to join the conference call.

What online platforms are available for MercadoLibre's financial presentations?

The video webcast and live audio can be accessed at the company's Investor Relations website and through provided webcast links.

What services does MercadoPago offer for users?

MercadoPago provides digital accounts, online payments, debit cards, insurance, savings, investments, and credit lines to individuals and merchants.

$MELI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MELI stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MELI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 11/15 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 01/27.

$MELI Insider Trading Activity

$MELI insiders have traded $MELI stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MELI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EMILIANO CALEMZUK sold 50 shares for an estimated $99,249

$MELI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 625 institutional investors add shares of $MELI stock to their portfolio, and 621 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Montevideo, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MercadoLibre, Inc. (Nasdaq: MELI) (





http://www.mercadolibre.com





) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024, in a Letter to Shareholders, which is now posted to the company’s Investor Relations website





https://investor.mercadolibre.com





.





The Company will host its earnings video conference, as well as a conference call and audio webcast for any questions that investors may have, on February 20, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.





In order to access our video webcast and the live audio, investors, analysts and the market in general may access the following link at





https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=wKKfxfA5





to attend the live event.





To participate in our conference call Q&A, investors, analysts and the market in general may access the following link





https://hdr.choruscall.com/?$Y2FsbHR5cGU9MiZyPXRydWUmaW5mbz1jb21wYW55LXBob25





l





or dial in through the following numbers:



TOLL FREE 1-833-821-3654 | INTERNATIONAL 1-412-652-1249



and ask to join MercadoLibre's conference call to be able to pose questions.





Access to our video webcast and the live audio will be available in the investor relations section of the Company's website, at





http://investor.mercadolibre.com





. An archive of the webcast will be available for one week following the conclusion of the conference call.

















About MercadoLibre









MercadoLibre is the largest online commerce ecosystem in Latin America, based on unique visitors and processed orders, and is also one of the region’s leading fintech platforms. Our efforts are centered on enabling e-commerce and digital financial services for our users by delivering a complete suite of technology solutions. The company is present in 18 countries including: Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Colombia and Peru.





Through its e-commerce platform, MercadoLibre provides buyers and sellers with a robust and safe environment that fosters the development of a large e-commerce community in Latin America, a region with a population of over 650 million people and with one of the fastest-growing Internet penetration and e-commerce growth rates in the world. We believe that we offer world-class technological and commercial solutions that address the distinctive cultural and geographic challenges of operating a digital commerce platform in Latin America.





Through its fintech platform, MercadoPago, the company offers a comprehensive set of financial technology services to users of its e-commerce platform, and to users outside of its e-commerce platform. For individuals, those services include a digital account that offers a debit card, online payments, insurance, savings, investments and credit lines. For merchants, MercadoPago offers online and physical point-of-sale payments processing services as well as the digital account. For more information about MercadoLibre.com, visit:





http://investor.mercadolibre.com





.







Investor Relations Contact:











investor@mercadolibre.com











http://investor.mercadolibre.com









Media Relations Contact:













valeria.bazzi@mercadolibre.com









