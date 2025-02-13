MercadoLibre, Inc. to Release Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 20, 2025

MercadoLibre will release Q4 financial results on February 20, 2025, alongside a video conference and call.

MercadoLibre, Inc. will release its financial results for the fourth fiscal quarter ending December 31, 2024, on February 20, 2025. Following the release, the company will host a video conference, conference call, and audio webcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, accessible via a provided link. Investors and analysts can participate in a Q&A session during the conference call by dialing specific numbers or accessing another link. An archive of the webcast will be available for one week after the event. MercadoLibre is recognized as the largest online commerce ecosystem in Latin America, supporting a robust e-commerce community and offering a variety of fintech services through its platform, MercadoPago.

Potential Positives

The announcement of theearnings callfor Q4 2024 indicates the company's commitment to transparency and communication with investors.

MercadoLibre is highlighted as the largest online commerce ecosystem in Latin America, showcasing its market leadership.

The company's extensive presence in 18 countries underscores its growth potential in a rapidly developing region with significant internet and e-commerce expansion.

MercadoPago's diverse financial technology services enhance user engagement and could lead to increased revenue streams.

Potential Negatives

There is no mention of guidance or forecasts for future performance, which may raise concerns among investors about the company's outlook.

FAQ

When will MercadoLibre release its financial results?

MercadoLibre intends to release its financial results for the fourth fiscal quarter on February 20, 2025.

How can I access the MercadoLibreearnings call

Investors can access the liveearnings calland video webcast through the provided links on February 20, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. ET.

What is the conference call dial-in number for MercadoLibre?

The toll-free dial-in number for the conference call is 1-866-807-9684; international callers can dial 1-412-317-5415.

Where can I find the archived webcast of the conference call?

An archive of the webcast will be available for one week after the conference call on MercadoLibre's investor relations website.

What services does MercadoPago offer?

MercadoPago provides services such as digital accounts, debit cards, online payments, insurance, and credit lines for individuals and merchants.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$MELI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MELI stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MELI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 11/15 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 01/27.

$MELI Insider Trading Activity

$MELI insiders have traded $MELI stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MELI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EMILIANO CALEMZUK sold 50 shares for an estimated $99,249

$MELI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 637 institutional investors add shares of $MELI stock to their portfolio, and 592 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Montevideo, Uruguay, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MercadoLibre, Inc. (Nasdaq: MELI) (





http://www.mercadolibre.com





) announces that it intends to release financial results for its fourth fiscal quarter ending December 31, 2024, on February 20, 2025.





The Company will host its earnings results video conference, as well as a conference call and audio webcast, on February 20, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.





In order to access our video webcast and the live audio, investors, analysts and the market in general may access the following link at





https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=wKKfxfA5





to attend the live event.





To participate in our conference call Q&A, investors, analysts and the market in general may access the following link





https://hdr.choruscall.com/?$Y2FsbHR5cGU9MiZyPXRydWUmaW5mbz1jb21wYW55LXBob25l





or dial in through the following numbers:



TOLL FREE 1-866-807-9684 | INTERNATIONAL 1-412-317-5415



and ask to join MercadoLibre's conference call to be able to pose questions.





Access to our video webcast and the live audio will be available in the investor relations section of the Company's website, at





http://investor.mercadolibre.com





. An archive of the webcast will be available for one week following the conclusion of the conference call.









About MercadoLibre









MercadoLibre is the largest online commerce ecosystem in Latin America, based on unique visitors and processed orders, and is also one of the region’s leading fintech platforms. Our efforts are centered on enabling e-commerce and digital financial services for our users by delivering a complete suite of technology solutions. The company is present in 18 countries including: Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Colombia and Peru.





Through its e-commerce platform, MercadoLibre provides buyers and sellers with a robust and safe environment that fosters the development of a large e-commerce community in Latin America, a region with a population of over 650 million people and with one of the fastest-growing Internet penetration and e-commerce growth rates in the world. We believe that we offer world-class technological and commercial solutions that address the distinctive cultural and geographic challenges of operating a digital commerce platform in Latin America.





Through its fintech platform, MercadoPago, the company offers a comprehensive set of financial technology services to users of its e-commerce platform, and to users outside of its e-commerce platform. For individuals, those services include a digital account that offers a debit card, online payments, insurance, savings, investments and credit lines. For merchants, MercadoPago offers online and physical point-of-sale payments processing services as well as the digital account. For more information about MercadoLibre.com, visit:





http://investor.mercadolibre.com





.







Investor Relations Contact:











investor@mercadolibre.com











http://investor.mercadolibre.com









Media Relations Contact:













valeria.bazzi@mercadolibre.com









