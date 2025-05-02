MercadoLibre, Inc. to Release First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 7, 2025

MercadoLibre plans to release Q1 2025 financial results on May 7, 2025, with a conference call and webcast for investors.

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MercadoLibre, Inc. (Nasdaq: MELI) (





http://www.mercadolibre.com





) announces that it intends to release financial results for its first fiscal quarter ending March 31, 2025, on May 7, 2025.





The Company will host its earnings results video conference, as well as a conference call and audio webcast, on May 7, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.





In order to access our video webcast and the live audio, investors, analysts and the market in general may access the following link at





https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=nUnceXrS





to attend the live event.





To participate in our conference call Q&A, investors, analysts and the market in general may access the following link





https://hdr.choruscall.com/?$Y2FsbHR5cGU9MiZyPXRydWUmaW5mbz1jb21wYW55LXBob25l





or dial in through the following numbers:



TOLL FREE 1-833-821-3654 | INTERNATIONAL 1-412-652-1249



and ask to join MercadoLibre's conference call to be able to pose questions.





Access to our video webcast and the live audio will be available in the investor relations section of the Company's website, at





http://investor.mercadolibre.com





. An archive of the webcast will be available for one week following the conclusion of the conference call.









About MercadoLibre









MercadoLibre is the largest online commerce ecosystem in Latin America, based on unique visitors and processed orders, and is also one of the region’s leading fintech platforms. Our efforts are centered on enabling e-commerce and digital financial services for our users by delivering a complete suite of technology solutions. The company is present in 18 countries including: Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Colombia and Peru.





Through its e-commerce platform, MercadoLibre provides buyers and sellers with a robust and safe environment that fosters the development of a large e-commerce community in Latin America, a region with a population of over 650 million people and with one of the fastest-growing Internet penetration and e-commerce growth rates in the world. We believe that we offer world-class technological and commercial solutions that address the distinctive cultural and geographic challenges of operating a digital commerce platform in Latin America.





Through its fintech platform, MercadoPago, the company offers a comprehensive set of financial technology services to users of its e-commerce platform, and to users outside of its e-commerce platform. For individuals, those services include a digital account that offers a debit card, online payments, insurance, savings, investments and credit lines. For merchants, MercadoPago offers online and physical point-of-sale payments processing services as well as the digital account. For more information about MercadoLibre.com, visit:





http://investor.mercadolibre.com





.



