Mercadolibre Inc. Announces Rise In Q3 Bottom Line, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Mercadolibre Inc. (MELI) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $421 million, or $8.32 per share. This compares with $397 million, or $7.83 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $9.3 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 39.5% to $7.409 billion from $5.312 billion last year.

Mercadolibre Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

