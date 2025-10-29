Mercadolibre Inc. Announces Rise In Q3 Bottom Line, But Misses Estimates

Markets
(RTTNews) - Mercadolibre Inc. (MELI) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $421 million, or $8.32 per share. This compares with $397 million, or $7.83 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $9.3 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 39.5% to $7.409 billion from $5.312 billion last year.

Mercadolibre Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $421 Mln. vs. $397 Mln. last year. -EPS: $8.32 vs. $7.83 last year. -Revenue: $7.409 Bln vs. $5.312 Bln last year.

