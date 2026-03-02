MercadoLibre Hits $14.5 Billion Sales as New $829 Million Position Surfaces

Key Points

New York-based Eagle Capital Management bought 411,549 shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter.

The quarter-end value increased by $828.97 million as a result, reflecting the new position.

MercadoLibre is not among the fund’s top five holdings after this purchase.

Eagle Capital Management initiated a new position in MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI), acquiring 411,549 shares in the fourth quarter, according to a February 17, 2026, SEC filing.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, Eagle Capital Management opened a new stake in MercadoLibre, acquiring 411,549 shares. At quarter-end, the position was valued at $828.97 million, reflecting the initial acquisition and changes in share price during the period.

What else to know

This is a new position representing 2.58% of Eagle Capital’s 13F reportable assets under management.

Top holdings after the filing include: NASDAQ:AMZN: $2.76 billion (8.6% of AUM) NASDAQ:MSFT: $1.88 billion (5.9% of AUM) NYSE:UNH: $1.88 billion (5.9% of AUM) NYSE:COP: $1.86 billion (5.8% of AUM) NASDAQ:GOOGL: $1.78 billion (5.5% of AUM)

As of Monday, MercadoLibre shares were priced at $1,749.04, down 18% over the past year and significantly underperforming the S&P 500, which is instead up about 17% in the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of Monday) $1,749.04 Market Capitalization $89 billion Revenue (TTM) $28.9 billion Net Income (TTM) $2.0 billion

Company snapshot

MercadoLibre offers an e-commerce marketplace, digital payments (Mercado Pago), logistics (Mercado Envios), credit, investment products, classifieds, advertising, and digital storefront solutions across Latin America.

The company generates revenue primarily through transaction fees, payment processing, financial services, shipping/logistics, advertising, and value-added services for merchants and consumers.

It serves individuals, small businesses, and large retailers seeking online commerce, digital payment, and logistics solutions in Latin American markets.

MercadoLibre, Inc. is a leading e-commerce and fintech platform in Latin America. The company leverages its integrated marketplace, payments, and logistics infrastructure to drive growth and deepen customer engagement across multiple verticals. Its diversified business model and regional expertise position it as a dominant player in the evolving digital economy of Latin America.

What this transaction means for investors

MercadoLibre is a Latin American payments network, logistics backbone, and credit engine rolled into one, and few companies in global markets have that kind of embedded advantage. Still, its shares have lagged the broader market, which makes this move at this time interesting.



Fourth-quarter revenue climbed 45% to $8.8 billion, with gross merchandise volume up 37% to $19.9 billion. Meanwhile, total payment volume through Mercado Pago jumped 42% to $83.7 billion, underscoring how the fintech arm is becoming just as critical as the marketplace. Net income reached $889 million for the quarter, falling short of analyst expectations due in part to margin pressures. Shares are down 18% over the past year.



Placed alongside holdings like Amazon, Microsoft, Alphabet, and UnitedHealth, this position fits a clear pattern: dominant platforms with durable moats and long reinvestment runways. For long-term investors, the key question is execution in credit and logistics as scale grows. MercadoLibre’s integrated model gives it pricing power and data advantages that competitors struggle to match. Ultimately, if Latin America’s digital adoption continues, today’s volatility could look more like noise than signal.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, MercadoLibre, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool recommends ConocoPhillips and UnitedHealth Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

