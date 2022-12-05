MercadoLibre files complaints against Apple for 'anti-competitive practices'

By Andre Romani

SAO PAULO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - E-commerce giant MercadoLibre Inc MELI.O said on Monday it has filed complaints against Apple Inc AAPL.Owith antitrust regulators in Brazil and Mexico for anti-competitive practices, accusing the U.S.-based firm of abusing what it called a monopoly in the distribution of apps for its devices.

In a statement, the e-commerce giant said that Apple had imposed a series of restrictions on the distribution of digital goods and in-app purchases, including banning apps from distributing third-party digital goods and services such as movies, music, video games, books and written content.

Apple declined to comment in Brazil and did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment in the United States. Google did not have a comment on the matter.

Apple's policies have been challenged in nearly every corner of the world over the past few years.

In a U.S. court trial last year over similar allegations, a judge found that Apple had not violated antitrust law in part because its rules led to security benefits for users that outweighed any harm to appmakers.

(Additional reporting by Gabriel Araujo and Paresh Dave, editing by Deepa Babington)

