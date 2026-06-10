MercadoLibre Expands Credit Cards Rapidly: Is NIMAL Pressure Building?

MercadoLibre's MELI aggressive credit card scaling strategy is putting Mercado Pago's unit economics under increasing strain. The structural mechanics of credit card provisioning are compressing net interest margin after losses at a pace that warrants serious attention. NIMAL declined 500 basis points to 17.8% in the first quarter of 2026; the drivers of this compression are not transitory.



The key catalyst is Mercado Pago's portfolio mix. Credit cards represent 37% of the total credit book and unlike consumer or merchant loans, every card issued requires upfront provisioning against the full expected loss before a single interest payment is collected. With the credit book expanding at 87% year over year, nearly double the company's overall revenue growth rate of 49%, the volume of loss provisions being front-loaded into the income statement is growing at a pace that structurally depresses NIMAL each quarter. Compounding this, loan durations in Brazil have been extended from five months to eight months, amplifying provisions per loan and increasing early repayment risk.



Expansion into Mexico and Argentina threatens to extend this pressure materially. Mercado Pago is accelerating card issuance in Mexico, while Argentina, where the product launched in mid-2025, carries entirely unseasoned cohorts. Argentina's financial system is contending with rising industry-wide delinquencies and persistent inflation, elevating repayment stress precisely when Mercado Pago is scaling fastest. Each new market resets the provisioning clock, meaning relief from maturing Brazilian cohorts could be continuously offset by fresh drag from newer geographies.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MELI's 2026 fintech revenues is pegged at $18.11 billion, suggesting a 43.75% year over year growth. With no near-term moderation in card issuance signaled and two expansion markets still in early provisioning-heavy stages, NIMAL pressure appears more structural than cyclical, and a meaningful recovery is unlikely to materialize until Mercado Pago's cohorts in Mexico and Argentina reach sufficient maturity.

MELI Faces Stiff Competition

MELI faces stiff competition from peers managing rapid credit expansion with greater margin discipline. Nu Holdings NU has scaled its credit portfolio aggressively while sustaining profitability, proving that credit growth and bottom-line delivery can coexist. Sea Limited SE, through its Monee arm, has expanded its loan book at a comparable pace while maintaining low late-stage delinquency across multiple markets.



Sea Limited demonstrates that multi-market credit diversification need not compromise asset quality. Nu Holdings is particularly instructive given its overlapping Latin American presence and more contained margin erosion. Against this backdrop, MercadoLibre's NIMAL compression looks more acute than either Sea Limited or Nu Holdings.

MELI’s Share Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

MELI shares have declined 18.5% in the year-to-date (YTD) period, while the Zacks Internet–Commerce industry has plunged 1.4%.

MELI’s YTD Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, MELI stock is currently trading at a forward 12-month Price/Sales ratio of 1.85X compared with the Retail-Wholesale sector’s 1.48X. MELI has a Value Score of C.

MELI's Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MELI’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $40.97 per share, down by 6.12% over the past 30 days, but indicating a 3.98% year-over-year increase.

MercadoLibre, Inc. Price and Consensus

MercadoLibre, Inc. price-consensus-chart | MercadoLibre, Inc. Quote

MercadoLibre stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.