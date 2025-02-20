MERCADOLIBRE Earnings Results: $MELI Reports Quarterly Earnings

MERCADOLIBRE ($MELI) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported earnings of $12.61 per share, beating estimates of $8.09 by $4.52. The company also reported revenue of $6,059,000,000, beating estimates of $5,995,515,528 by $63,484,472.

MERCADOLIBRE Insider Trading Activity

MERCADOLIBRE insiders have traded $MELI stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MELI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EMILIANO CALEMZUK sold 50 shares for an estimated $99,249

MERCADOLIBRE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 625 institutional investors add shares of MERCADOLIBRE stock to their portfolio, and 621 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MERCADOLIBRE Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MELI stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MELI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 11/15 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 01/27.

