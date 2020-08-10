Markets
MELI

MercadoLibre Delivers Triple-Digit Growth From Booming E-Commerce and Digital Payments Business

Contributor
Danny Vena The Motley Fool
Published

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) reported its second-quarter results before the market opened on Monday, and a surge in e-commerce growth helped the platform shatter already high expectations. The company reported revenue that grew 123% year over year in local currencies to $878.4 million, as businesses in Latin America pivoted online in the face of the pandemic. MercadoLibre also reported net income of $55.9 million, resulting in earnings per share (EPS) of $1.11, up more than 258%. 

To put those numbers into context, analysts' consensus estimates called for revenue of $757.4 million and EPS of $0.10. 

Smiling man using a credit card to make an e-commerce purchase using a laptop.

Image source: Getty Images.

Surging growth across the board

Growth was robust across a variety of metrics, but e-commerce was the headliner this quarter, with revenue up 80% year over year in U.S. dollars (USD) but growing 149% in local currencies. Unique active users climbed 45% to 52 million, while items sold more than doubled, up 101% to 179 million. At the same time, gross merchandise volume (GMV) topped $5 billion, up 49% in USD but up more than 101% in local currencies. 

It wasn't just the solid e-commerce business that propelled the results, as MercadoPago -- the company's payment system -- continued to see rapid adoption. Fintech revenue grew 34% year over year in USD but up 86% in local currencies. Total payment volume (TPV) grew to more than $11 billion, up 72% in USD but soaring 142% in local currencies. The number of payment transactions jumped to nearly 405 million, up 123%.

MercadoPago has moved off MercadoLibre's platform in recent years, giving it another avenue for its stellar growth. Off-platform TPV grew 92% year over year in USD but up 174% on local currencies to $6.1 billion, while the number of payments reached 281 million, up 134%.

Like it has in many places, the pandemic has accelerated adoption of e-commerce and digital payments in Latin America, driving MercadoLibre's growth higher.

10 stocks we like better than MercadoLibre
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and MercadoLibre wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2020

 

Danny Vena owns shares of MercadoLibre. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends MercadoLibre. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MELI

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular