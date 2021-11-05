MercadoLibre Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for MELI

In trading on Friday, shares of MercadoLibre Inc (Symbol: MELI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $1611.40, changing hands as high as $1705.14 per share. MercadoLibre Inc shares are currently trading up about 4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MELI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MELI's low point in its 52 week range is $1219.14 per share, with $2020 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $1622.43.

