Mercadolibre, Brazilian airline Gol announce logistics partnership

Aluisio Alves Reuters
SAO PAULO, April 19 (Reuters) - Mercadolibre Inc MELI.O and Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA GOLL4.SA on Tuesday announced a 10-year logistics partnership for cargo transportation in the South American country.

Under the deal, Mercadolibre will exclusively use six Gol-owned Boeing 737-800 aircraft, with the option to add another six aircraft to the operations by 2025, the companies said.

