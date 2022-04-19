Mercadolibre, Brazilian airline Gol announce logistics partnership

SAO PAULO, April 19 (Reuters) - Mercadolibre Inc MELI.O and Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA GOLL4.SA on Tuesday announced a 10-year logistics partnership for cargo transportation in the South American country.

Under the deal, Mercadolibre will exclusively use six Gol-owned Boeing 737-800 aircraft, with the option to add another six aircraft to the operations by 2025, the companies said.

(Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Writing by Gabriel Araujo)

