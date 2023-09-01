MercadoLibre (BER:MLB1) Price Target Increased by 8.07% to 1,547.20

The average one-year price target for MercadoLibre (BER:MLB1) has been revised to 1,547.20 / share. This is an increase of 8.07% from the prior estimate of 1,431.63 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,263.32 to a high of 2,120.82 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 37.16% from the latest reported closing price of 1,128.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1655 funds or institutions reporting positions in MercadoLibre. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 0.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MLB1 is 1.03%, a decrease of 13.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.90% to 50,371K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 6,390K shares representing 12.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,128K shares, representing an increase of 4.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLB1 by 136.60% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 2,587K shares representing 5.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,809K shares, representing a decrease of 8.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLB1 by 22.29% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,337K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,229K shares, representing an increase of 4.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLB1 by 569.29% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 2,205K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,184K shares, representing an increase of 0.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLB1 by 19.25% over the last quarter.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 1,888K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,916K shares, representing a decrease of 1.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLB1 by 0.81% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.