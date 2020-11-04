World Markets
MercadoLibre beats quarterly revenue estimates

Contributor
Chavi Mehta Reuters
Published

MercadoLibre Inc, Latin America's top e-commerce firm, reported better-than-expected third-quarter revenue on Wednesday, helped by a surge in online shopping and digital payment transactions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company's revenue rose 85% to $1.12 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $603.03 million, much above analysts' average estimate of $972.31 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M. and Maju Samuel)

