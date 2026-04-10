MercadoLibre Balances Scale and Profitability: Hold or Fold the Stock?

MercadoLibre MELI remains a key player in Latin America's digital commerce and fintech landscape, supported by continued expansion across logistics, payments and credit. MELI has been scaling its ecosystem through sustained investments aimed at improving delivery speed, increasing platform engagement and deepening financial services adoption. These efforts have supported transaction growth and user activity across key markets. The platform has also benefited from rising adoption of AI-led tools across advertising, payments and merchant services, improving efficiency and monetization potential.



However, this expansion phase has also introduced pressure on profitability, as investments in shipping, fulfillment and credit scaling have increased operating costs. While these initiatives are intended to strengthen MELI's long-term positioning, the near-term financial impact reflects a balance between growth and margin stability. The stock is trading below its 50-day and 100-day moving averages, indicating subdued momentum. Let's delve deeper to understand how to play the stock at current levels.

MELI Trades Below 50-Day & 100-Day SMAs



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

MELI Deepens Investment Cycle

MELI continues to deepen its investment cycle across logistics, fintech and technology to strengthen ecosystem engagement. Lowering Brazil's free shipping threshold for the third consecutive time reflects a deliberate effort to increase purchase frequency and user acquisition, backed by a R$23 billion logistics investment plan that has expanded its fulfillment distribution center count in Brazil from 10 to 21 units, extending same-day delivery coverage to 40% more cities. Items sold rose 45% year over year, and gross merchandise value in Brazil and Mexico grew 35% in the fourth quarter of 2025, indicating improved engagement and conversion trends. In March 2026, MELI announced a $3.4 billion investment plan for Argentina, 30% above its 2025 commitment, signaling that the investment cycle is broadening geographically.



The credit portfolio doubled year over year to $12.5 billion, with 3 million credit cards issued in the fourth quarter of 2025, and assets under management reaching $19 billion, highlighting increasing adoption of financial products. Underpinning this growth is a concurrent deployment of capital across fulfillment infrastructure, cross-border trade, first-party commerce and credit expansion, a multi-front investment posture that intensifies competition with NuBank (NU), which continues to scale digital banking and credit offerings across the region.



Technology investments, particularly in advertising, are beginning to show clearer monetization benefits. Advertising revenues grew 67% on a foreign exchange-neutral basis in the fourth quarter of 2025, supported by AI-led bidding and campaign tools. AI is improving acquisition efficiency and powering the Mercado Pago assistant, which is resolving 87% of user interactions without human intervention. Sustaining this momentum requires continued investment to compete with Amazon's AMZN scale in fulfillment and Sea Limited's SE push across emerging markets.

Rapid Growth Momentum Hits MELI's Margins

Incremental growth is currently being driven by higher spending rather than operating leverage, with logistics, credit and cross-border investments collectively contributing a 500 to 600 basis point drag on margins even as revenues grew 45% year over year in the fourth quarter of 2025. Lower shipping thresholds and expanded fulfillment capacity have increased operating expenses, and while the network is improving unit cost efficiency, the full benefit of that leverage remains ahead.



Fintech expansion adds another layer of pressure. Rapid credit scaling across three markets requires upfront provisioning and funding costs that delay profitability at the portfolio level. Credit card non-performing loans fell to an all-time low of 4.4%, and older Brazilian cohorts are already net interest margin after loss positive, but the earnings contribution from newer cohorts remains back-ended.



Despite near-term margin headwinds, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 revenues is pegged at $38.81 billion, indicating year over year growth of 34.32%, while the consensus mark for EPS is pegged at $51.50, representing growth of 30.71% year over year. This trajectory suggests that MELI's investments are expected to continue generating top-line momentum even as the path to margin normalization remains gradual.

MercadoLibre, Inc. Price and Consensus

MercadoLibre, Inc. price-consensus-chart | MercadoLibre, Inc. Quote

MELI Trades at Premium Valuations

At a forward price-to-earnings multiple of 31.45x, MELI trades at a meaningful premium to its industry average of 22.96x and its sector average of 24.54x. The premium also stands out against peers, with Amazon trading at 28.5x, Sea Limited at 16.33x and NuBank at 15.45x.

While Amazon supports a comparable premium through demonstrated margin expansion, Sea Limited and NuBank trade at more modest multiples, reflecting different growth and investment profiles. MELI's valuation places it in a category where the market is pricing in ecosystem potential that is still in the process of being converted into earnings.

MELI’s P/E F-12m Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion

MELI's long-term thesis remains intact across commerce, fintech and advertising, but the investment cycle is still active, margin recovery is back-ended, and the stock is yet to fully reflect the returns on its ongoing capital deployment. Existing investors are best served holding current positions given the underlying business momentum, while new investors may find better risk-reward in waiting for a more favorable entry point.



MELI currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.