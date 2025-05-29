Mercado Libre Releases New Podcast Episode Featuring CFO Martin de los Santos Discussing Q1 2025 Results

Mercado Libre's CFO reflects on Q1 2025 results in new podcast episode, discussing growth and competitive landscape.

Mercado Libre, the leading e-commerce and fintech platform in Latin America, has launched a new episode of its Inside Mercado Libre podcast titled CFO Perspectives. In this episode, CFO Martin de los Santos discusses the company's strong Q1 2025 earnings, highlighting a 25% year-on-year growth in the number of buyers, which reached 67 million, alongside a consistent 30% growth in Monthly Active Users in the fintech sector. The discussion, hosted by Investor Relations Officer Richard Cathcart, covers key investor questions regarding Mercado Libre's performance in Argentina, competition in e-commerce, and growth in Brazil and Mexico. The podcast episode is available on Spotify, along with previous episodes addressing various aspects of the company's strategy and operations.

Mercado Libre reported strong top line growth and impressive operational metrics, with a 25% increase in the number of buyers year on year, reaching 67 million in Q1 2025.

The company experienced rapid growth in new buyers even after 25 years of operations, indicating sustained market demand and strong brand positioning.

Monthly Active Users in the Fintech segment grew by 31% year on year, marking the sixth consecutive quarter of growth above 30%, reflecting a thriving credit business.

While the press release emphasizes strong growth metrics, it does not provide specific details on any potential challenges or risks facing the company, such as economic factors in Latin America that could impact future performance.

The focus on positive metrics without discussing competitive pressures or market saturation might raise concerns among investors about the sustainability of growth, particularly in the highly competitive e-commerce and fintech sectors.

The release lacks mention of any financial guidance or projected future performance, which could leave investors seeking clarity on the company's long-term outlook.

What is the focus of the new podcast episode from Mercado Libre?

The latest episode, CFO Perspectives, discusses Mercado Libre's Q1 2025 performance and future outlook.

Who is featured in the CFO Perspectives podcast?

CFO Martin de los Santos joins Richard Cathcart, Investor Relations Officer, to share insights.

Where can I listen to the CFO Perspectives podcast?

The episode is available on Spotify for streaming.

What growth metrics did Mercado Libre report for Q1 2025?

Mercado Libre reported a 25% increase in buyers and a 31% rise in Monthly Active Users year on year.

What is the history of Mercado Libre's podcast episodes?

Previous episodes cover topics like Fintech, culture, advertising, logistics, and AI, featuring various company leaders.

$MELI Insider Trading Activity

$MELI insiders have traded $MELI stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MELI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EMILIANO CALEMZUK sold 50 shares for an estimated $99,249

$MELI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 747 institutional investors add shares of $MELI stock to their portfolio, and 603 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$MELI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MELI in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/01/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/16/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/15/2025

New Street issued a "Buy" rating on 01/30/2025

Montevideo, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercado Libre (NASDAQ: MELI), the leading e-commerce and fintech platform in Latin America, today launches a new episode within the Inside Mercado Libre podcast: CFO Perspectives. Following our earnings report this quarter, CFO Martin de los Santos joins host Richard Cathcart, Investor Relations Officer, to reflect on Mercado Libre’s performance and provide a look ahead.





In the second episode of



CFO Perspectives: Reflections on Q1 Results



, now live on





Spotify





, Martin de los Santos and Richard Cathcart discuss key investor questions following Mercado Libre’s Q1 2025 results, covering Argentina, e-commerce competition, GMV growth in Brazil and Mexico and the growth and health of our credit business.





As de los Santos highlights, “ We had a great start of the year, which is a continuation of what happened in 2024. The first quarter of 2025 presented strong top line growth, and impressive operational metrics: number of buyers grew by 25%, year on year, reaching 67 million in Q1. More impressive than that is the fact that the number of new buyers is growing very rapidly even after 25 years of history of MELI. On the Fintech side of the business Monthly Active Users grew at 31% year on year. This is actually the sixth consecutive quarter with growth above 30% year on year, surpassing 64 million users.”





Listen to the latest episode



CFO Perspectives: Reflections on Q1 Results



on Spotify. Previous episodes "Acquiring with Paula Arregui, Fintech Acquiring Senior Vice President”, "Marcos Galperin on MELI's Culture,” “Strategy and Growth Opportunities with Leandro Cuccioli”, “Advertising with Sean Summers”, “Logistics with Agustin Costa”, and “Artificial Intelligence with Sebastian Barrios”, can be accessed





here





.







About Mercado Libre







Founded in 1999, MercadoLibre, Inc (NASDAQ: MELI) is the leading company in e-commerce and financial technology in Latin America, with operations in 18 countries. It offers a complete ecosystem of solutions for individuals and businesses to buy, sell, advertise, obtain credit and insurance, collect, send money, save, and pay for goods and services both online and offline. Mercado Libre looks to facilitate access to commerce and financial services in Latin America, a market that offers great opportunities and high growth potential. It uses world-class technology to create intuitive solutions tailored to the local culture to transform the lives of millions of people in the region. More information at



http://investor.mercadolibre.com/









