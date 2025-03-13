Mercado Libre Launches CFO Perspectives Podcast Series Following Strong Q4 Results

Mercado Libre launched a new podcast series featuring CFO Martin de los Santos discussing Q4 2024 results and future opportunities.

Quiver AI Summary

On March 13, 2025, Mercado Libre, the leading e-commerce and fintech platform in Latin America, introduced a new podcast series titled "CFO Perspectives." In its first episode, CFO Martin de los Santos discusses the company's strong performance in Q4 2024 with Investor Relations Officer Richard Cathcart, highlighting the significance of the year, which included reaching 100 million unique buyers and 61 million monthly active users. De los Santos expresses optimism about future growth opportunities in online commerce, financial inclusion, and advertising. The episode, along with previous podcast segments, is available on Spotify and YouTube. Founded in 1999, Mercado Libre operates in 18 countries and aims to facilitate access to commerce and financial services across Latin America.

Potential Positives

Mercado Libre achieved a historic milestone in 2024 by reaching 100 million unique buyers and 61 million monthly active users for the first time.

The company reported consolidated net revenue of US$21 billion and a Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) of $51.5 billion in 2024, indicating significant business growth.

The launch of the "CFO Perspectives" podcast series allows for direct communication with investors, fostering transparency and potentially boosting investor confidence.

Potential Negatives

The press release primarily focuses on past achievements rather than addressing future challenges, potentially indicating a lack of proactive communication regarding upcoming risks or market uncertainties.



There is little specific financial detail provided regarding future projections or how the company plans to sustain growth, which could concern investors seeking transparency.



The reliance on a podcast format for investor communication may limit accessibility for some stakeholders who prefer traditional press releases or reports, potentially reducing the impact of the information shared.

FAQ

What is the new podcast series launched by Mercado Libre?

Mercado Libre launched "CFO Perspectives" within the Inside Mercado Libre podcast to discuss its financial performance and future outlook.

Who hosts the inaugural episode of CFO Perspectives?

The inaugural episode is hosted by Richard Cathcart, Investor Relations Officer, with CFO Martin de los Santos as the guest.

What significant milestones did Mercado Libre achieve in 2024?

In 2024, Mercado Libre celebrated its 25th anniversary, reaching 100 million unique buyers and 61 million monthly active users for the first time.

Where can listeners access the inaugural episode of CFO Perspectives?

The inaugural episode, titled "Reflections on Q4 Results," is live on Spotify and YouTube.

What were the highlights of Mercado Libre's Q4 2024 performance?

The Q4 2024 performance emphasizes credit growth, logistics investments, margin strategy, and the overall strong results of 2024.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$MELI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MELI stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MELI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 11/15 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 01/27.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$MELI Insider Trading Activity

$MELI insiders have traded $MELI stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MELI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EMILIANO CALEMZUK sold 50 shares for an estimated $99,249

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MELI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 623 institutional investors add shares of $MELI stock to their portfolio, and 628 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



Montevideo, Uruguay, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Montevideo, Uruguay,





13 March 2





025



– Mercado Libre (NASDAQ: MELI), the leading e-commerce and fintech platform in Latin America, today launched a new series within the Inside Mercado Libre podcast: CFO Perspectives. Following our earnings report this quarter, CFO Martin de los Santos joins host Richard Cathcart, Investor Relations Officer, to reflect on Mercado Libre’s performance and provide a look ahead.





In the inaugural episode



CFO Perspectives: Reflections on Q4 Results



, now live on





Spotify





, Martin de los Santos and Richard Cathcart discuss key investor questions following Mercado Libre’s Q4 2024 results, covering credit growth, NIMAL evolution, logistics investments, and margin strategy.





As de los Santos highlights, “Investors have realized that we had a great 2024, probably one of the best years in our history.” 2024 was historic for Mercado Libre, not only marking its 25-year anniversary but also two key milestone moments: reaching 100 million unique buyers and 61 million monthly active users for the first time. Building upon the momentum of 2024, de los Santos is excited with opportunities ahead, from continuing to bring more people to online commerce, to generating financial inclusion and growing in Advertising. The company will continue investing and executing to capture the large opportunities in Latin America.





Listen to the latest episode



CFO Perspectives: Reflections on Q4 Results



on Spotify and Youtube. Previous episodes "Marcos Galperin on MELI's Culture,” “Strategy and Growth Opportunities with Leandro Cuccioli”, “Advertising with Sean Summers”, “Logistics with Agustin Costa”, and “Artificial Intelligence with Sebastian Barrios”, can be accessed





here





.







About Mercado Libre







Founded in 1999, Mercado Libre, Inc (NASDAQ: MELI) is the leading company in e-commerce and financial technology in Latin America, with operations in 18 countries and over 84.000 direct employees. It offers a complete ecosystem of solutions for individuals and businesses to buy, sell, advertise, obtain credit and insurance, collect, send money, save, and pay for goods and services both online and offline. In addition to the e-commerce platform and the Mercado Pago digital bank, the company has the services of Mercado Ads, Mercado Envios and Mercado Libre VIS (Vehicles, Properties and Services). The largest and most complete marketplace in the region, Mercado Libre already brings together more than 100 million annual active buyers, who make 57 purchases and 360 transactions every second. In 2024, its consolidated net revenue reached US$21 billion, when it also reached $51.5 billion in Gross merchandise Value (GMV), surpassing the mark of more than 1.8 billion products sold through Mercado Envios. Mercado Libre looks to facilitate access to commerce and financial services in Latin America, a market that offers great opportunities and high growth potential. It uses world-class technology to create intuitive solutions tailored to the local culture to transform the lives of millions of people in the region. More information at





http://investor.mercadolibre.com/







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.