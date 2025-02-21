$MERC stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$MERC stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $4,457,694 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $MERC:
$MERC Insider Trading Activity
$MERC insiders have traded $MERC stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MERC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ERIC XAVIER HEINE (Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 26,910 shares for an estimated $167,612.
- WOLFGANG BECK (Senior VP, Global Product) purchased 18,500 shares for an estimated $111,369
- RAINER RETTIG has made 2 purchases buying 9,000 shares for an estimated $55,599 and 0 sales.
- ESTRADA JUAN CARLOS BUENO (CEO & President) purchased 7,800 shares for an estimated $51,480
- RICHARD GEORGE SHORT (CFO and SECRETARY) purchased 6,000 shares for an estimated $34,200
- JANINE NORTH purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $12,080
$MERC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 46 institutional investors add shares of $MERC stock to their portfolio, and 112 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- TORONTO DOMINION BANK added 3,300,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,450,000
- SOLAS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,077,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,000,500
- GATES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. added 1,037,394 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,743,061
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 630,815 shares (-26.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,100,297
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 559,776 shares (-49.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,638,544
- READYSTATE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP added 481,835 shares (+74.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,131,927
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 454,215 shares (-66.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,952,397
