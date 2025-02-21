News & Insights

$MERC stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

February 21, 2025 — 10:30 am EST

$MERC stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $4,457,694 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $MERC:

$MERC Insider Trading Activity

$MERC insiders have traded $MERC stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MERC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ERIC XAVIER HEINE (Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 26,910 shares for an estimated $167,612.
  • WOLFGANG BECK (Senior VP, Global Product) purchased 18,500 shares for an estimated $111,369
  • RAINER RETTIG has made 2 purchases buying 9,000 shares for an estimated $55,599 and 0 sales.
  • ESTRADA JUAN CARLOS BUENO (CEO & President) purchased 7,800 shares for an estimated $51,480
  • RICHARD GEORGE SHORT (CFO and SECRETARY) purchased 6,000 shares for an estimated $34,200
  • JANINE NORTH purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $12,080

$MERC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 46 institutional investors add shares of $MERC stock to their portfolio, and 112 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

