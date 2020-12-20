World Markets

Meraas plans buyout of DXB Entertainments

Publisher
Reuters
Published

DUBAI, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Dubai property company Meraas, which owns more than half of DXB Entertainments DXBE.DU, intends to make a conditional offer to acquire the remaining shares in the company, stock exchange filings showed on Sunday.

Under the terms of the offer, the minority shareholders in DXB Entertainments (DXBE) will be entitled to 0.08 dirhams ($0.0218) in cash for each DXBE share.

($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)

(Reporting by Yousef Saba Editing by David Goodman )

((Yousef.Saba@thomsonreuters.com; +971562166204))

