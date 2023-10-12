MEOH Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Methanex Corp (Symbol: MEOH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $44.11, changing hands as low as $43.90 per share. Methanex Corp shares are currently trading down about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MEOH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MEOH's low point in its 52 week range is $32.03 per share, with $54.83 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.05.

