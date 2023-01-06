MEOH Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Methanex Corp (Symbol: MEOH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $41.20, changing hands as high as $41.47 per share. Methanex Corp shares are currently trading up about 8.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MEOH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MEOH's low point in its 52 week range is $28.73 per share, with $56.79 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.43.

