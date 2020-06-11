MEOH Ex-Dividend Reminder - 6/15/20

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/15/20, Methanex Corp (Symbol: MEOH) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.0375, payable on 6/30/20. As a percentage of MEOH's recent stock price of $20.81, this dividend works out to approximately 0.18%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MEOH is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.72% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MEOH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MEOH's low point in its 52 week range is $9.10 per share, with $47.55 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.00.

In Thursday trading, Methanex Corp shares are currently off about 5.9% on the day.

